Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,207 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,950. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $154.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

