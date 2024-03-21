Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,639 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.