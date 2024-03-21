Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Neil Joseph Labatte Sells 64,300 Shares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$707,300.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HOM.U stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,273. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.36.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOM.U shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

