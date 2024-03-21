C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $28.08. Approximately 1,702,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,442,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

