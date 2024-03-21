Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $324.19

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $324.19 and last traded at $323.19, with a volume of 188245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,832 shares of company stock worth $58,169,866 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

