Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $751.58. The company had a trading volume of 742,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,409. The stock has a market cap of $333.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $717.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

