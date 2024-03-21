Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Caleres in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caleres by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,199,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caleres by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $421,717.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,017,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

