Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caleres traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 127713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $421,717.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,017,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.