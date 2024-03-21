Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CLDI stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $13.79.
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
