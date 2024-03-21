Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLDI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,099. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.

