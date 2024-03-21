Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.18.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $38.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,578,000 after purchasing an additional 276,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 977,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.