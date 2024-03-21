Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $13.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of ALIT remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,642,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,093. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alight by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

