Canaccord Genuity Group Raises NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $8.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SMR opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.