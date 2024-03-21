Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.90

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.90 and last traded at $132.61, with a volume of 56405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.88.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

