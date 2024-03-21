Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.50

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$179.50 and last traded at C$179.11, with a volume of 55455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$177.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$178.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a market cap of C$115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$160.73.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.873689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.