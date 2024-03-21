Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

