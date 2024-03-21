Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after acquiring an additional 264,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.66. The stock had a trading volume of 951,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,327. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.21.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

