Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.41

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $98.41 and last traded at $98.41, with a volume of 51441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

