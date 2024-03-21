Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.32. 1,241,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.24 and its 200 day moving average is $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $364.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.