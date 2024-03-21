CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in CDW by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in CDW by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $250.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $251.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

