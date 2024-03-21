Cedar Woods Properties Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:CWP)

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 24th.

Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08.

Get Cedar Woods Properties alerts:

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.