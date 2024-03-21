CEEK VR Price Down 17% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $60.83 million and $4.67 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,558.96 or 1.00029789 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010531 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00160088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0742125 USD and is up 14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,469,544.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.