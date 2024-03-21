Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.20) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 7.2 %
About Celebrus Technologies
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
