Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.250-13.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.4 billion-$293.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.9 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.90.

COR opened at $241.87 on Thursday. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $150.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.73 and its 200 day moving average is $206.30.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220,472 shares of company stock worth $993,554,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cencora by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,191,000 after purchasing an additional 324,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

