Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.