Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$10.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 36.94% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CG. Cormark decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. 202,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,486. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.3569432 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

