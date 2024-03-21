CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $508.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,486,891. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.73 and a 200 day moving average of $368.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.90 and a 1 year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,412,404 shares of company stock worth $643,112,573. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

