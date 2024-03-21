Chapin Davis Inc. Buys Shares of 14,100 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 273.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.