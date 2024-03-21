Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

