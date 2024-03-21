Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,276 shares of company stock worth $17,141,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
