Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $448.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

