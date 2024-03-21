Chapin Davis Inc. Takes $132,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

