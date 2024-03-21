Charles S. Miller Sells 11,076 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles S. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50.

Fastenal stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $77.73.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

