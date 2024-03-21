Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Up 2.4%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.34. 2,497,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,772,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

