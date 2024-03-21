Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $36.47

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.47, but opened at $35.70. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 59,116 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

