Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.10. The stock had a trading volume of 268,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

