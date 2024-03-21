Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHW opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

