Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX opened at $177.81 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.72.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

