Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $159.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

