Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $22,529,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:URI opened at $710.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $644.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.