Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Up 1.0 %

AON opened at $326.07 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

