Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 15,650 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 97,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 540,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

