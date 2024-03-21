Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 300 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.