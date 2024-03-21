Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

