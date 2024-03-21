Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,077.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 70,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,573,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

