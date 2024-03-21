Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 74 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $430.94 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $433.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

