Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

CVX opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $287.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

