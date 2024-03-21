Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

CVX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.66. 2,141,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

