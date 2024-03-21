Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.93. 2,338,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.