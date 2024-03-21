Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 100,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.85. 1,723,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,831,206. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.04. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.